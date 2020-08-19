COVID-19 increasing fire danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More people are heading to the great outdoors to vacation instead of getting on a plane or even traveling overseas.

Our local national forests are welcoming 30 percent more visitors this year and many are making the trip for the first time.

Fire prevention workers in northern California say human caused fires are on the rise.

One of the main causes is unattended campfires.

Here are three simple steps you can take to make sure your fire is out.

“Douse, stir, and feel. Those are the three rules of completely extinguishing your campfire. So douse it with water. Mix and stir, feel with the back of your hand. See if you still feel some more heat. Repeat the process until there’s no more heat, but again feeling with the back of your hand,” said spokeswoman for northern California Fire Prevention and Education Team, Ludie Bond.

She says your doused campfire will likely look like mud.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.