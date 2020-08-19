Carson City schools prepare for different kind of school year

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The campuses of schools in Nevada’s capital city remain occupied only by teachers this week, as they prepare for a different way of life next week.

Richard stokes is the superintendent of the Carson City School District, and says the district decided on giving families the option of full time distance learning, or a hybrid model.

“We enroll about 7700 students,” Stokes explained. “About a quarter of them have opted to stay home and do full online studies. The rest have opted for the hybrid model.

The hybrid model means students who won’t be staying home full time will be split into two cohorts; one being on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays, the other Wednesdays and Fridays, with all students learning from home on Mondays.

The changes will impact all of the district’s staff members.

“It was a colossal undertaking,” said Elizabeth Snyder, the district’s Director of Nutrition.

“Students for their distance learning days will get a takeout meal when they leave,” she said. “So when they leave on Tuesday they will get their Wednesday meal if they choose to get it.”

School begins in Carson City with a digital learning day on Monday, August 24th.

