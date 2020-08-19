Advertisement

A day later than planned, students return to changed schools

Washoe students return to class
Washoe students return to class(Liz Rodil)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Principal Joanna Aucoin welcomed students back to Sparks’ Greenbrae Elementary School Tuesday morning with a cheer.

“If you’re ready for a great school year say ‘Turtle!” At the mention of the school’s mascot they responded with a shout.

In a year that’s been far from normal already, students and staff may have been even more eager for the routine of school.

This was supposed to have happened Monday, of course, but perhaps, it should have been no surprise that those plans were put on hold for a health concern. Not the virus, but smoke from the Loyalton Fire. Or that even that decision would later seem unnecessary as wind and rain kept the smoke at bay. Just one more unexpected development in a year that promises many more.

Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill likened it to decisions prompted by a ‘snow day.‘ “Sometimes we can predict it the night before. Sometimes we wake up and there’s no snow on the ground.”

Changes in routine were evident even before classes started. Students lined up outside, by grade, socially distanced, then entered the school on a red carpet.

“It’s a new experience,” said Aucoin. “They are going to be doing things they’ve never done before and school’s going to look different. We want to make it as welcoming and as exciting as we can.”

Changes continued inside.Masks on everyone, travel lanes in the hallway, hand washing enforced. Social distancing continued in the classroom. It had all been worked out by examining the layout of every room in the district.

“It’s walking in and looking at the physical count of that classroom and then how many students are going to be in that class as well,” said McNeill.

Of course, fully a third of their classmates weren’t here. Their parents had opted to keep them at home. McNeill said the district is still working to make sure each has the access they’ll need.

“We have an initiative happening, Nevada Connection Kids. We have that on our website which will allow a family to report if they need connectivity, internet or a device.”

For each family this has been a personal decision. For his part, Jesse Cardona was happy his kids were here. “Because they didn’t get to learn much during that distant learning stuff.”

So, after months of worry and debate, students are back in class. Along with the usual challenges of growing and learning, with everyone else they’re being asked to adapt to the times as well.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Get ready for a change in the weather on Wednesday, as westerly wind will pick up and become breezy by afternoon. This change will push thunderstorms out of the picture through at least Saturday, and will bring back drier air and cooler overnight and early morning temperatures. The wind and drier air will increase fire danger on Wednesday. Also, areas of smoke and haze will continue to be a problem through the work week. -Jeff

News

COVID-19 increasing fire danger

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Noah Bond
More people are heading to the great outdoors to vacation instead of getting on a plane or even traveling overseas.

Education

Carson City schools prepare for different kind of school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Deach
The district decided on giving families the option of full time distance learning, or a hybrid model.

Crime

Suspected arrested for hit-and-run in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The crash happened near Johnson Boulevard and Fairway.

Latest News

National Politics

WATCH: Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The theme of Monday's night is “Leadership Matters.”

News

City of Reno opens temporary homeless shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
City of Reno opens temporary homeless shelter

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 105 new cases, no new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Recoveries increased by 59 in the last day.

Traffic

Two crashes on I-80 between Vista and Lockwood cause backups

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Both crashes were reported Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

News

Detectives arrest suspected Fentanyl supplier

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The arrest reportedly is the result of a six-month long investigation.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19, intubated patient released from Carson Tahoe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Linda McCain was released Monday, August 17. She's Carson Tahoe's first COVID-positive intubated patient released since the pandemic began.