A day later than planned, students return to changed schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Principal Joanna Aucoin welcomed students back to Sparks’ Greenbrae Elementary School Tuesday morning with a cheer.

“If you’re ready for a great school year say ‘Turtle!” At the mention of the school’s mascot they responded with a shout.

In a year that’s been far from normal already, students and staff may have been even more eager for the routine of school.

This was supposed to have happened Monday, of course, but perhaps, it should have been no surprise that those plans were put on hold for a health concern. Not the virus, but smoke from the Loyalton Fire. Or that even that decision would later seem unnecessary as wind and rain kept the smoke at bay. Just one more unexpected development in a year that promises many more.

Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill likened it to decisions prompted by a ‘snow day.‘ “Sometimes we can predict it the night before. Sometimes we wake up and there’s no snow on the ground.”

Changes in routine were evident even before classes started. Students lined up outside, by grade, socially distanced, then entered the school on a red carpet.

“It’s a new experience,” said Aucoin. “They are going to be doing things they’ve never done before and school’s going to look different. We want to make it as welcoming and as exciting as we can.”

Changes continued inside.Masks on everyone, travel lanes in the hallway, hand washing enforced. Social distancing continued in the classroom. It had all been worked out by examining the layout of every room in the district.

“It’s walking in and looking at the physical count of that classroom and then how many students are going to be in that class as well,” said McNeill.

Of course, fully a third of their classmates weren’t here. Their parents had opted to keep them at home. McNeill said the district is still working to make sure each has the access they’ll need.

“We have an initiative happening, Nevada Connection Kids. We have that on our website which will allow a family to report if they need connectivity, internet or a device.”

For each family this has been a personal decision. For his part, Jesse Cardona was happy his kids were here. “Because they didn’t get to learn much during that distant learning stuff.”

So, after months of worry and debate, students are back in class. Along with the usual challenges of growing and learning, with everyone else they’re being asked to adapt to the times as well.

