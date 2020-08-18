Woman who lost dad to coronavirus calls Trump ‘preexisting condition’ at DNC

(CNN) - One of the most poignant moments from the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention did not come from a politician or celebrity.

Kristin Urquiza said she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

In a video message Monday night, Urquiza said that while Trump did not cause the pandemic, he certainly made it worse.

“After the stay at home order was lifted in Arizona, my dad went to a karaoke bar with his friends. A few weeks later, he was put on a ventilator,” she said. “And after five agonizing days, he died alone in the ICU, with the nurse holding his hand. My dad was a healthy 65-year old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.”

She added that one of the last things her father told her before he died was that he felt betrayed by Donald Trump.

Urquiza says when she casts her vote for Joe Biden, she will be doing it for her dad.

