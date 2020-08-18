WCSD Admin Building vandalized overnight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the same day students headed back to school in Washoe County, cleaning crews spent the morning cleaning up vandalism at the Washoe County School District Administration Building.

It happened sometime overnight and was discovered Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020.

The words ‘No Justice’ were spray painted on the front of the building and red paint was splattered on the front sidewalk and on the sides of the building.

School district officials told KOLO 8 News Now they would be sending out a statement later in the day regarding the incident.

This is the second time in recent weeks a public building has been vandalized with red paint and the words ‘No Justice.’ On July 15, 2020, Sparks City Hall was vandalized in a similar manner.

