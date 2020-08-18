Advertisement

WCSD Admin Building vandalized overnight

The WCSD Administration Building was vandalized sometime overnight with graffiti and red paint.
The WCSD Administration Building was vandalized sometime overnight with graffiti and red paint.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the same day students headed back to school in Washoe County, cleaning crews spent the morning cleaning up vandalism at the Washoe County School District Administration Building.

It happened sometime overnight and was discovered Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020.

The words ‘No Justice’ were spray painted on the front of the building and red paint was splattered on the front sidewalk and on the sides of the building.

School district officials told KOLO 8 News Now they would be sending out a statement later in the day regarding the incident.

This is the second time in recent weeks a public building has been vandalized with red paint and the words ‘No Justice.’ On July 15, 2020, Sparks City Hall was vandalized in a similar manner.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Thunderstorm helps crews fighting Loyalton Fire

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Loyalton Fire has burned 43,147 acres and is 30% contained.

Business

New In-N-Out Burger coming to downtown Reno

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
A construction permit shows the restaurant is planned for 915 W 5th Street

News

B2S What To Expect GMR

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Douglas County holds first day of new-look school during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Class was back in session Monday for schools in Minden and Gardnerville. The County's schools in Tahoe will start in two weeks.

Latest News

News

First Day of School in Douglas County

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
Intense heat and thunderstorms are back in the Tuesday forecast. Drier, slightly cooler air will arrive on Wednesday on a healthy, westerly breeze. Fire danger will rise again with this wind potential. Thunderstorms are possible again late in the weekend. -Jeff

News

Endangered trout species thriving in remote Nevada lake

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A half-century after being added to the endangered species list, Lahontan cutthroat trout are thriving with help from a Native American tribe at a remote lake in northern Nevada.

Health

California’s 1st plague case in 5 years confirmed at Tahoe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe, the first in California in five years.

Education

Washoe County classes to start on Tuesday, August 18th

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The District was supposed to have started classes on Monday, August 17, 2020.

News

One hospitalized after stabbing near Center St. and Plaza St.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
One man is in the hospital after being stabbed near Center and Plaza St.