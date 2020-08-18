Advertisement

WATCH: Opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday, August 17.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - In her Democratic National Convention speech, Michelle Obama will call Joe Biden a “profoundly decent man” who will “tell the truth and trust science.”

On Monday night, she will seek to draw a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump and her husband’s two-term vice president. Excerpts of her speech show Mrs. Obama plans to say that Biden “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

In keeping with the virtual nature of the convention because of the coronavirus, Mrs. Obama’s remarks were recorded before Biden’s announcement that he had chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

