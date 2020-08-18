Advertisement

Washoe County classes to start on Tuesday, August 18th

Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:38 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced that classes will be in session on Tuesday.

The District was supposed to have started the new school year on Monday, August 17th, but delayed due to poor air quality.

However, the rain brought into the area by the Monday evening storms helped to improve conditions.

In a message sent to District staff and families, Superintendent Kristen McNeill announced, “We have monitored the Loyalton fire situation throughout the day and have communicated with agency partners. All indicators are that the smoke tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18, is forecast to improve.

As a result, we are excited and eager to welcome you and your students back to school tomorrow. Students on B day on the hybrid schedule will attend school tomorrow.”

Due to COVID-19, school campuses are refreshing their air more often, which draws air in from the outdoors. Students are also expected to spend more time outdoors, including during lunch. The poor air quality would have an impact on student health.

