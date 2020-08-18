Verdi and Cold Springs residents advised to take precautions over Loyalton Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue (TMFR) is advising that residents in Verdi on both sides of the state line and those in the Cold Springs area, keep a close eye on the Loyalton Fire.

TMFR officials say there is no immediate threat at this time, but conditions could change.

Make a To-Go-Kit with essentials such as prescription medications, important papers and other valuables.

Remove dry or dead vegetation from around your property.

Have plans for small and large animals. The Reno Livestock Events Center is available to shelter large animals.

Verdi & Cold Springs should keep a watchful eye on #LoyaltonFire news for 24 -72 hrs. NO immediate threat but conditions could change. Now is the time to prepare: remove dry/dead vegetation that could spread fire and endanger your property. Fire Info 530.362.8282 @Tahoe_NF pic.twitter.com/SusI24Gc25 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.