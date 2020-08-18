Verdi and Cold Springs residents advised to take precautions over Loyalton Fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue (TMFR) is advising that residents in Verdi on both sides of the state line and those in the Cold Springs area, keep a close eye on the Loyalton Fire.
TMFR officials say there is no immediate threat at this time, but conditions could change.
- Make a To-Go-Kit with essentials such as prescription medications, important papers and other valuables.
- Remove dry or dead vegetation from around your property.
- Have plans for small and large animals. The Reno Livestock Events Center is available to shelter large animals.
