Up to date immunizations given at last minute

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Community health officials have been sounding the alarm for months the COVID 19 pandemic would have an impact on kids getting their scheduled vaccines.

Those predictions have come to light as the first day of school here in Washoe County draws near.

11-year-old Alan Estrada is at the health district getting the required vaccinations needed so he can attend school. His mom says she was notified by the school just how serious the requirement is

“I waited until the school called me and let me know that I needed vaccines for him,” says Maria Jaguez, Alan’s mom. “Alan needed some immunizations before he could attend,” she says.

This is a typical annual scenario at the health district. Parents wait until the last minute or just aren't familiar with state laws. They arrive at 9th street on the first day of school or the days that follow. Their child needs to get updated on vaccines. Only this year health experts predicted COVD-19 would only increase the demand as families were less likely to venture outdoors.

“People stayed home and didn’t get their immunizations at that time,” says Kathy Sobrio RN with the Washoe County Health District. “Now with school opening they are coming in and it is getting busy,” she says.

Sobrio says because of the pandemic the district is taking few walk-ins. Most vaccinations are given by appointment only.

However, parents can attend a back to school clinic this Saturday to get their child adequately vaccinated. The event is hosted by the district and Immunize Nevada.

The health district says these immunization requirements not only apply to students who are going to attend school in person, but also children who learn remotely.

For more on the clinic call 775-624-7117

ImmunizeNevada.org

