Two crashes on I-80 between Vista and Lockwood cause backups

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to two separate crashes that impacted both directions of traffic on I-80 between Vista Blvd. and Lockwood.

Both crashes were reported around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

One incident happened in the westbound lanes and involved two vehicles. Four people from that crash were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The other incident happened in the eastbound lanes and involved one vehicle that rolled. No one was taken to a hospital.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports all eastbound lanes just past Vista are back open, as well as westbound lanes.

Traffic was backed up in both directions, as seen in the attached photo from I-80 and Sparks Boulevard.

