Advertisement

Two crashes on I-80 between Vista and Lockwood cause backups

I-80 at Lockwood Crash
I-80 at Lockwood Crash(NDOT)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to two separate crashes that impacted both directions of traffic on I-80 between Vista Blvd. and Lockwood.

Both crashes were reported around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

One incident happened in the westbound lanes and involved two vehicles. Four people from that crash were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The other incident happened in the eastbound lanes and involved one vehicle that rolled. No one was taken to a hospital.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reports all eastbound lanes just past Vista are back open, as well as westbound lanes.

Traffic was backed up in both directions, as seen in the attached photo from I-80 and Sparks Boulevard.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Pedestrian killed in accident at Wells & Vassar

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department asks people to avoid the area.

News

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:05 AM PDT
Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Traffic

parking crackdown on State Route 28 begins tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM PDT

Traffic

Parking crackdown on Nevada 28 on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Nevada State Park Rangers will all be on hand Saturday August 15 on State Route 28 to crack down on drivers who cannot park within the white lines.

Latest News

News

The Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project begins Sunday night

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Beginning this weekend, a major roadway project, years in the making, will get underway south of the Reno/Sparks Spaghetti Bowl.

News

Injury crash causes delay on eastbound I80

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:29 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
A crash is causing early morning delays on eastbound I80 near Patrick.

Fire

North Fire fully contained at 6,882 acres

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
The fire started Aug. 2.

News

California tests recycled plastic water bottles as asphalt replacement

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Caltrans is testing the recycled water bottles on highways throughout the state to see if it is a substitute for traditional asphalt.

Traffic

Reno streets closed Sunday for moving of house

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Streets and intersections along the route will be temporarily closed to allow the structure to be moved through.

News

U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini reopens after northbound beams for bridge project placed

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.