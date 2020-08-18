Tuesday AM Weather

Intense heat and thunderstorms are back in the Tuesday forecast. Drier, slightly cooler air will arrive on Wednesday on a healthy, westerly breeze. Fire danger will rise again with this wind potential. Thunderstorms are possible again late in the weekend. -Jeff
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff
Intense heat and a daily round of afternoon Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Nights area going to stay warm and muggy. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky for storms. -Jeff
Dry, breezy weather will continue on Thursday, followed by more heat and the return of afternoon thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend. Valley locations will warm back up close to 100 by Saturday, with upper 80s for the Tahoe Basin. -Jeff