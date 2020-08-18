Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Pavement Preservation Project

The purpose of the Pavement Preservation Program is to maintain roads in good condition and minimize long term costs.
The purpose of the Pavement Preservation Program is to maintain roads in good condition and minimize long term costs.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED - The RTC’s goal is to apply the most cost-effective treatment to the right pavements at the right time to minimize pavement-life-cycle costs and maximize serviceable pavement life.

If you think about your home – it’s easier to fix a few holes in your roof and keep it in good condition than it is to wait until the leaks ruin your flooring, your furniture and your belongings. That’s exactly what this program is about – keeping things in good condition to keep repair costs low. It is six to 10 times cheaper to properly maintain streets than to allow them to fail and pay for costly reconstruction treatments.

In addition to keeping roadways maintained and in good condition, part of this process includes potentially narrowing travel lanes, adding bike lanes, and in some cases, eliminating travel lanes. These things make road travel safer by helping slow traffic, reduce vehicle crashes and provide a safe space for other non-car users as part of the complete streets strategies.

As part of the pavement preservation process, the RTC also maintains data on index ratings for each regional road to track their life cycle over time. The RTC is making an investment of 18 million dollars to maintain regional roads and build new roads this fiscal year.

The RTC has a lot of road maintenance going on throughout our community. They recently completed projects in Washoe Valley, on Wingfield Hills in Sparks, near Legends in Sparks, and more! The RTC will be doing about 200 lane miles of surface sealing and will be in a neighborhood near you soon!

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Pedestrian killed in accident at Wells & Vassar

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department asks people to avoid the area.

News

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:05 AM PDT
Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Traffic

parking crackdown on State Route 28 begins tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM PDT

Traffic

Parking crackdown on Nevada 28 on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Nevada State Park Rangers will all be on hand Saturday August 15 on State Route 28 to crack down on drivers who cannot park within the white lines.

Latest News

News

The Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project begins Sunday night

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Beginning this weekend, a major roadway project, years in the making, will get underway south of the Reno/Sparks Spaghetti Bowl.

News

Injury crash causes delay on eastbound I80

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:29 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
A crash is causing early morning delays on eastbound I80 near Patrick.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Midtown-Area Update

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT
Construction will be wrapping up in Midtown about three months earlier than originally scheduled

Fire

North Fire fully contained at 6,882 acres

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
The fire started Aug. 2.

News

California tests recycled plastic water bottles as asphalt replacement

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Caltrans is testing the recycled water bottles on highways throughout the state to see if it is a substitute for traditional asphalt.

Traffic

Reno streets closed Sunday for moving of house

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Streets and intersections along the route will be temporarily closed to allow the structure to be moved through.