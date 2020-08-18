Advertisement

Residents thank crews fighting Loyalton Fire

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Loyalton Fire in Sierra County has burned 39,723 acres and is 10% contained. Residents nearby say they are thankful for our area firefighters.

“I’ve never had to go through anything like that in my life; it was terrifying.”

Matt Quackenbush

Matt Quackenbush moved to Reno from Alabama nearly one year ago and has never experienced the threat of a wildfire until now.

“We came home, unloaded our stuff and in like a matter of an hour or two it went to complete chaos,” Quackenbush said, “The smoke got in the air, the fire department was coming through left and right, we had three mandatory evacuations. Everything I have is in that house so we were scared to death.”

The fire is burning in Loyalton, just across the Nevada border. Quackenbush and his neighbors’ homes off Reno Park Blvd. are still standing, thanks to the multiple fire agencies battling the blaze.

Quackenbush added, “They came out here spent all night long cutting down trees and branches looking out for the safety of the neighborhood. We probably wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for you guys so thank you very much.”

“To save some of these homes from what the fire activity was is pretty impressive,” Brayden Stirling with the El Dorado County Fire District said.

But unfortunately, others were not as lucky. Five homes and six outbuildings have been destroyed so far.

“My heart breaks for them, everything they work their life for,” Quackenbush said, “Their livelihoods their homes, that tears me apart. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for those living on the east side of Smithneck Road in Sierra Brooks, along with Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road, and Copperfield. An Evacuation advisory is in place for the eastern outskirts of Loyalton. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 49 is closed at Railroad Ave. in Loyalton.

Wildfires are always unpredictable.

Stirling added, “We take the weather every 30 minutes and just kind of watch what the weather is going to do because it can change at any given moment.”

Crews remind you to be fire ready at all times.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas County holds first day of new-look school during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Class was back in session Monday for schools in Minden and Gardnerville. The County's schools in Tahoe will start in two weeks.

News

First Day of School in Douglas County

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Fire

Residents Thank Crews Fighting Loyalton Fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
The fire is burning in Sierra County.

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Intense heat and thunderstorms are back in the Tuesday forecast. Drier, slightly cooler air will arrive on Wednesday on a healthy, westerly breeze. Fire danger will rise again with this wind potential. Thunderstorms are possible again late in the weekend. -Jeff

Latest News

News

Endangered trout species thriving in remote Nevada lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A half-century after being added to the endangered species list, Lahontan cutthroat trout are thriving with help from a Native American tribe at a remote lake in northern Nevada.

Health

California’s 1st plague case in 5 years confirmed at Tahoe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe, the first in California in five years.

Education

Washoe County classes to start on Tuesday, August 18th

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The District was supposed to have started classes on Monday, August 17, 2020.

News

One hospitalized after stabbing near Center St. and Plaza St.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
One man is in the hospital after being stabbed near Center and Plaza St.

News

Church growing despite COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Today we're taking a closer look at the steps the Second Baptist Church of Reno is taking to reach its members at this time of social distancing.

State

NV Sec. of State submits statement of emergency over mail-in voting law

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Secretary of State said the passage of Assembly Bill 4 created an emergency situation that threatens the integrity of the 2020 general election