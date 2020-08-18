Residents thank crews fighting Loyalton Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Loyalton Fire in Sierra County has burned 39,723 acres and is 10% contained. Residents nearby say they are thankful for our area firefighters.

“I’ve never had to go through anything like that in my life; it was terrifying.”

Matt Quackenbush moved to Reno from Alabama nearly one year ago and has never experienced the threat of a wildfire until now.

“We came home, unloaded our stuff and in like a matter of an hour or two it went to complete chaos,” Quackenbush said, “The smoke got in the air, the fire department was coming through left and right, we had three mandatory evacuations. Everything I have is in that house so we were scared to death.”

The fire is burning in Loyalton, just across the Nevada border. Quackenbush and his neighbors’ homes off Reno Park Blvd. are still standing, thanks to the multiple fire agencies battling the blaze.

Quackenbush added, “They came out here spent all night long cutting down trees and branches looking out for the safety of the neighborhood. We probably wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for you guys so thank you very much.”

“To save some of these homes from what the fire activity was is pretty impressive,” Brayden Stirling with the El Dorado County Fire District said.

But unfortunately, others were not as lucky. Five homes and six outbuildings have been destroyed so far.

“My heart breaks for them, everything they work their life for,” Quackenbush said, “Their livelihoods their homes, that tears me apart. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for those living on the east side of Smithneck Road in Sierra Brooks, along with Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road, and Copperfield. An Evacuation advisory is in place for the eastern outskirts of Loyalton. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 49 is closed at Railroad Ave. in Loyalton.

Wildfires are always unpredictable.

Stirling added, “We take the weather every 30 minutes and just kind of watch what the weather is going to do because it can change at any given moment.”

Crews remind you to be fire ready at all times.

