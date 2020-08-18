Advertisement

NV Sec. of State submits statement of emergency over mail-in voting law

(Associated Press)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Secretary of State has submitted a statement of emergency and request to approve an emergency regulation to Gov. Steve Sisolak in regards to Nevada’s mail-in voting law.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said in a statement, Monday, August 17, 2020, that the passage of Assembly Bill 4 during a special legislative session of the Nevada Legislature created an emergency situation that threatens the integrity of the 2020 general election.

Her statement said in part:

“Since 1993, state law has prohibited what is known as ballot harvesting, or the practice of third parties soliciting and returning completed ballots on the behalf of voters. This prohibition made it unlawful for a person other than the voter to return a ballot on behalf of the voter. In 1999, the law was amended to allow authorized family members to return a ballot on behalf of a voter, but the general prohibition on ballot harvesting remained. Both the 1993 bill (Senate Bill 250) and the 1999 bill (Assembly Bill 614) were passed with bipartisan support.”

Secretary Cegavske went on to say:

“The proposed emergency regulation would not reinstate the ban on ballot harvesting because it is not the Secretary of State’s role to create new laws. Instead, the proposed emergency regulation would require any individual engaged in ballot harvesting (defined in the regulation as a person who returns 10 or more completed ballots at the direction of any other voters) to report to the Secretary of State their name, the names of the individuals they returned ballots on behalf of, and the location(s) where the ballots were returned. The regulation would also require these individuals, known as ballot harvesters, to list any corporate, political, or advocacy entity with which the individual is associated. By having this information, the Secretary of State will be able to properly investigate any illegal activity associated with the practice of ballot harvesting.”

“As Secretary of State, I understand my role is to enforce the laws passed by the Legislature, and I will continue to perform my duty in this regard. However, it is also my job to ensure elections are fair and that any illegal activity associated with an election can be detected and stopped. I call on the Governor to quickly approve this emergency regulation request so that election officials can properly identify individuals engaged in ballot harvesting during the 2020 general election.  While I remain opposed to the Legislature’s actions in Assembly Bill 4 regarding ballot harvesting, I remain committed to upholding the integrity of elections and ensuring the voice of the people is heard.”

A copy of the statement of emergency from Secretary Cegavske, as well as the proposed emergency regulation, can be found here

