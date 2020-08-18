New In-N-Out Burger coming to downtown Reno
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plans are in the works for a new In-N-Out Burger in downtown Reno.
A construction permit shows the restaurant is planned for 915 W 5th Street.
The project includes construction of a 3,842 square foot In-N-Out with “drive through service and outdoor seating.”
This will be the third In-N-Out Burger in the Reno/Sparks area, and the fourth in Northern Nevada.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.