First COVID-19, intubated patient released from Carson Tahoe

Patient Recovers from COVID
Patient Recovers from COVID
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An exciting day for a COVID-19 patient who had been receiving treatment at Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City.

Linda McCain was released Monday, August 17, 2020 and returned home to her family. According to the hospital, she’s the Regional Medical Center’s first COVID-positive intubated patient released since the pandemic began.

McCain had been on a ventilator to assist in her breathing.

Staff gathered in an honor walk to say goodbye to McCain.

“I would like thank everyone within our organization who has had a piece in caring for every COVID patient that has entered our facility,” says Jenna Clark, Critical Care Nurse Manager at Carson Tahoe Health. “While Linda’s story is a miracle of sorts, the quality, compassionate care being provided to every COVID patient does not go unrecognized. Because of everyone’s continued efforts, more patients are returning home to their families, and we could not ask for more.”

“Each and every person who came to the Honor Walk made Linda feel so special and loved,” said Dr. Amanda Griffith, attending critical care hospitalist. In a note to staff, she reiterated how much of a difference they make in the lives of our patients.

As of August 18, COVID-19 totals in Carson City are as follows:

Total cases - 391

Active cases - 53

Recoveries - 330

Deaths - 8

