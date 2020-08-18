Advertisement

Douglas County holds first day of new-look school during COVID-19 pandemic

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:56 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - School is back in session in Douglas County.

On Monday, August 17th, kids in Minden and Gardnerville returned to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It felt different,” said Regan Prendergast, a seventh grader at Carson Valley Middle School. “Three feet apart from other kids, six feet apart from adults. When we enter and exit a room, we sanitize our hands.”

The 2020-21 school year is far from normal. In June, Douglas County announced its reopening plans, planning to have K-5 students attend school full-time with grades 6-12 on a hybrid model - half in-person, half distance learning.

Marlene Lehman is Regan’s mother. She also has a daughter in elementary school. Lehman says she considered keeping them at home for this school year, but ultimately wanted her daughters to have some socialization. She also felt confident in the steps being taken by the school district.

“I think the message we got from the school - stating the way they’ve disinfected and the things they’ve changed. It really helped a lot,” said Lehman.

Over at Gardnerville Elementary School, students could be seen outside walking in a line, using a rope marked in three-feet segments to keep each child separated.

The Speckart family sent their two boys back to school. Levi started Kindergarten while Lucas is in second grade.

“In March, when they came home, we had a hard time keeping them motivated and trying to get them on task,” said Laura Oberg, the boys’ mother. “They’re both at that age where they’re developing their minds and social habits.”

“For me, it’s very important for them to be in school.”

While saying they still have concerns around the Coronavirus, the family added having confidence in the Douglas County School District’s protocols to keep families safe and also the adjustments they’re ready to make should the virus rear its head within schools.

“They seem to have methods to modify those protocols as needed,” said Scott Speckart. “They’ll take measures as needed to avoid any major outbreaks, I believe.”

While schools in Minden and Gardnerville opened on August 17th, Douglas County’s schools in Lake Tahoe (Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary) won’t begin until August 31st.

