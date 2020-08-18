Advertisement

Detectives arrest suspected Fentanyl supplier

Jesus Camacho-Luque. Photo Courtesy Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Phoenix man is in custody after a six-month long investigation by the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU).

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says the RNU targeted a large drug trafficking organization believed to be selling Fentanyl pills. Undercover detectives ordered 5,000 pills and agreed to pay $33,000.

Detectives arrested Jesus Camacho-Luque, 30, of Phoenix when he allegedly arrived to make the sale.

Camacho-Luque is now charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Trafficking with Intent, Possession of a Fake Identification, Felony Eluding and Driving Without a Driver’s License.

Authorities say the Fentanyl pills have a street value of $60,000.

