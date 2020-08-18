Crews responding to lightning-sparked fire in Mt. Rose Wilderness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12:25 P.M. Officials said no structures are threatened by the Relay Fire burning in the Mt. Rose Wilderness.

According to Lake Tahoe USFS, the Nevada Division of Forestry is providing bucket water drops.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are responding to a small wildfire in the Mt. Rose Wilderness, officials reported Tuesday.

The Relay Fire was reported around 10 a.m. and has burned a 20 ft by 20 ft area. It appears to have been sparked by lightning.

Officials with Lake Tahoe USFS said smoke is visible from Mt. Rose Highway.

The Nevada Division of Forestry is providing air support.

@LakeTahoeUSFS Engine 42 firefighters responding to a small #wildfire burning in #MtRoseWilderness. The #RelayFire appears to be lightning-caused and is approximately 20ft x 20ft. Smoke is visible on Mt Rose Hwy. Nevada Division of Forestry providing air reconnaissance support. pic.twitter.com/8a5042Luab — Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) August 18, 2020

