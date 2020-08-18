Advertisement

Crews responding to lightning-sparked fire in Mt. Rose Wilderness

Relay Fire in the Mt. Rose Wilderness
Relay Fire in the Mt. Rose Wilderness(Casey Hoffman)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12:25 P.M. Officials said no structures are threatened by the Relay Fire burning in the Mt. Rose Wilderness.

According to Lake Tahoe USFS, the Nevada Division of Forestry is providing bucket water drops.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are responding to a small wildfire in the Mt. Rose Wilderness, officials reported Tuesday.

The Relay Fire was reported around 10 a.m. and has burned a 20 ft by 20 ft area. It appears to have been sparked by lightning.

Officials with Lake Tahoe USFS said smoke is visible from Mt. Rose Highway.

The Nevada Division of Forestry is providing air support.

