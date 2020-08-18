City of Reno opens temporary homeless shelter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new temporary evening homeless shelter is now open after the shelter at Reno Events Center closed in late July.

For now the city of Reno has a four month lease on this site at east 4th street near Line drive.

“The homeless population is significant and is expected to rise as a result of COVID,” said acting assistant city manager Arlo Stockham. “Add that in to doubling the space requirement which is essential for COVID safety.”

Beds at the temporary evening shelter (KOLO)

The new site will house only men and the city does have a budget for cooling fans if it gets too hot at night.

“If additional women or children need sheltering, we’ll try to accommodate them near Record street,” said Monica Cochran, Reno housing and neighborhood development manager.

Stretching 20,000 ft, the new location will house 165 to 170 people.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided by Catholic Charities,” added Cochran. “It’ll be brought in daily and Volunteers of America staff will be handling it out each time in the day.”

Stockham said the city will decide around the fall season on a new location or to winterize this facility, and with a longer extension, Stockham understands the challenges surrounding businesses face.

”Nobody wants a homeless shelter near them,” added Stockham. “That’s fundamental to human nature.”

This comes after the owner of Wells RV storage filed suit, stating the shelter would damage his business.

Stockham said there will be a hearing in 60 days to hear the claims of the case and he’s confident the judge will rule in their favor.

“They are arguing a special use permit process which would be required for a permanent use facility should be required now,” explained Stockham. “That process takes approximately four months and we would be defeating the purpose if we used that process and people would be out in the streets.”

KOLO TV did reach out to the owner of Wells RV Storage, but they were unable for comment at this time.

For now the city is hopeful this space will help accommodate a long standing need in our community.

“Our long term focus is that we really need sufficient shelter space for every person out there, that’s where the governors bowl is good in that respect,” said Stockham. “It’s sufficient and a good location to accommodate everyone, but until we get there, we’ll be in numerous locations.

