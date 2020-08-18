Advertisement

City of Reno opens temporary homeless shelter

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new temporary evening homeless shelter is now open after the shelter at Reno Events Center closed in late July.

For now the city of Reno has a four month lease on this site at east 4th street near Line drive.

“The homeless population is significant and is expected to rise as a result of COVID,” said acting assistant city manager Arlo Stockham. “Add that in to doubling the space requirement which is essential for COVID safety.”

Beds at the temporary evening shelter
Beds at the temporary evening shelter(KOLO)

The new site will house only men and the city does have a budget for cooling fans if it gets too hot at night.

“If additional women or children need sheltering, we’ll try to accommodate them near Record street,” said Monica Cochran, Reno housing and neighborhood development manager.

Stretching 20,000 ft, the new location will house 165 to 170 people.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided by Catholic Charities,” added Cochran. “It’ll be brought in daily and Volunteers of America staff will be handling it out each time in the day.”

Stockham said the city will decide around the fall season on a new location or to winterize this facility, and with a longer extension, Stockham understands the challenges surrounding businesses face.

”Nobody wants a homeless shelter near them,” added Stockham. “That’s fundamental to human nature.”

This comes after the owner of Wells RV storage filed suit, stating the shelter would damage his business.

Stockham said there will be a hearing in 60 days to hear the claims of the case and he’s confident the judge will rule in their favor.

“They are arguing a special use permit process which would be required for a permanent use facility should be required now,” explained Stockham. “That process takes approximately four months and we would be defeating the purpose if we used that process and people would be out in the streets.”

KOLO TV did reach out to the owner of Wells RV Storage, but they were unable for comment at this time.

For now the city is hopeful this space will help accommodate a long standing need in our community.

“Our long term focus is that we really need sufficient shelter space for every person out there, that’s where the governors bowl is good in that respect,” said Stockham. “It’s sufficient and a good location to accommodate everyone, but until we get there, we’ll be in numerous locations.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Amplify Life: helping people with disabilities stay connected

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping people stay connected.

KOLO Cares

You can help our community by supporting Catholic Charities

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Helping our community year round.

KOLO Cares

Helping our community year round: how Catholic Charities is providing hot meals

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT
Helping our community year round: how Catholic Charities is providing hot meals

News

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:05 AM PDT
Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Latest News

News

M&M's Southern Cafe stressing inclusion during racial unrest

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:24 AM PDT
M&M's Southern Cafe stressing inclusion during racial unrest

News

GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM PDT
GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

News

Bank Saloon in Carson City on track to open during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
The building, bought by the Nevada Builders Alliance in 2017, is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

KOLO Cares

Dress for Success hosting Kentucky Derby in the West online fundraiser

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:25 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The online fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 5.

News

Reno City Council bans dog and cat sales

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:50 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno City Council has passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sales of dogs and cats within the city.

News

UNR looking to build skybridge connecting to campus, needs Reno City Council approval

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A proposed skybridge could soon be connecting a future parking garage at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) to the campus.