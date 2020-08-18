Church growing despite COVID-19 restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today we're taking a closer look at the steps the Second Baptist Church of Reno is taking to reach its members at this time of social distancing.

Each Sunday morning at 9 o'clock Pastor DeSean Horne is live delivering music and a spiritual message about Jesus Christ.

"While I would like to see you every week, I'd rather be overly cautious and protect you," Pastor Horne said during his sermon.

His congregation was once overflowing the pews, but is now at home social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We had upgraded our camera system," Pastor Horne.

Two stationary cameras and a walking camera man capture video of the service. The signals all go to a control room looking out over the chapel.

An operator chooses the shots and angles to send out to the congregants who are watching the live production via YouTube from the comfort of their homes.

"We still get to praise God at home and we get to be loose. We get to worship him just like you would here," said Second Baptist Church of Reno congregant, Latissha Montgomery.

“It’s taken us the full six months to get where we are today. We recently just upgraded that whole sound stage and so you see the cameras the sound booth.

It's increased my prayer life so that I'm able to really hear and sense where the pulse of the congregation is and now at month six I think I'm there. I can feel the pulse of the congregation again," Pastor Horne says.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked Horne to share his thoughts about the restrictions Gov. Sisolak is putting in place for religious organizations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"You've had to make some tough decisions and I believe your decisions are in the best interest of all Nevadans. Whether people agree or disagree. I believe that wholeheartedly," Pastor Horne said.

Despite the restrictions his congregation is growing reaching 300 people before the pandemic, but now reaching 1900 each Sunday with this digital format, according to Horne.

There is no set date for this Church to reopen.

You can join the Second Baptist Church during a live worship service each Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. by going to YouTube and searching for “Second Baptist Church of Reno”.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.