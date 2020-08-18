Amplify Life: helping people with disabilities stay connected

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -"Being a parent a child with a disability, repetition and structure is very important in their lives," said Cindy Osterele-Prescott, a parent and officer manager of Amplify Life. "That was really hard, Micheal doesn't understand COVID-19 and he doesn't know what a pandemic is, all he knows is his normal life came to a complete stop. That's why Im so grateful to be an employee here because I was able to bring michael to the programs."

Separation and loneliness are just some of the challenges people with disabilities face during this time.

Amplify Life (KOLO)

“Given our experience and I have a son with disabilities myself,” said chairman Cyndy Gustafson. “Our clients are already socially isolated in everyday life even before the pandemic. After COVID-19 hit, we had parents calling us saying my child isnt talking to anyone. My child isnt engaged at all, we’re by ourselves because our clients also have health care conditions.

Before the pandemic, the nonprofit worked to help people by providing social recreation like camping events, in person classes and field trips and much more. While the goal remains the same, COVID-19 is slightly changing the nonprofit's operations...moving everything online.

"We're reaching people all the way in Fallon or Elko," said program coordinator Luis Chavez. We're trying to reach southern Nevada as well. These are wonderful programs teaching our campers all types of skills and these all are free."

Now connecting virtually makes it much easier to help those across Northern Nevada and those even living out of state and if you though holding an office meeting on a Zoom call with five people is busy enough, try 10 clients or more!

It’s all to help their clients prepare for independence, while keeping them in touch with friends at the same time.

“Mondays are arts and crafts,” said executive director Jessica Daum. “Tuesdays and Thursdays are our workouts. Wednesdays are our life skills classes. Why do we budget? The importance of saving money, knowing street signs and safety signs. Fridays our our culinary arts so we’ve made homemade ice cream.”

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers, it’s open to anyone looking to spare a few hours and making lasting friendships.

“They’re here to learn lessons from our campers and what Amplify Life does,” added Chavez. " We have volunteers that fulfill their hours and want to come back because they love our environment and love helping our community.”

Gustafson adds while Amplify Life hopes to relieve some of the stress of being stuck inside, she hopes to maintain the accessibility of their classes for years even after the pandemic.

“Even when we begin programming again in person, we realize that access for our clients in the rurals have increased,” explained Gustafson. “We have the ability now to serve clients that don’t have transportation so this adaption has opened our minds to the fact that we might be able to push out more content and training to people who might even be more isolated than our general clientele.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.