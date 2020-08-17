Washoe County School District cancels first day of classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School will not start on Monday, August 17th as planned for the Washoe County School District (WCSD).

The District alerted parents by phone and email Sunday night, August 16th, that administrators made the decision to cancel Monday’s classes due to the poor air quality caused by the Loyalton Fire burning northwest of Reno.

Here is the message emailed to families and employees of the WCSD:

This is Superintendent Dr Kristen McNeill with an important message from the Washoe County School District. As a result of the Loyalton fire and the deteriorating air quality, we have made the decision that we can not safely reopen our school district for our students and staff. Also, as emergency services continue to focus their efforts on battling the fire, it means that their support of the school district in the event of an emergency is compromised. To repeat, students will not return to school tomorrow and staff will have an non contact professional development day. We will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout tomorrow, but look forward to welcoming our students back to school on Tuesday, August 18. Have a good evening.

