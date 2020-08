Thule Group is recalling the Sleek stroller (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thule Group is recalling its Sleek strollers.

The handlebar can detach creating a danger for the child.

The strollers were sold online and in Buy Buy Baby and REI stores nationwide from July 2018 through June 2020.

If you have one stop using it and contact Thule Group for a free replacement.

