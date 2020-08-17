Advertisement

New ER set to open in northwest Reno

Located near Mae Anne/McCarran intersection
In addition to providing 24/7 emergency care, the new location will offer treatment for a wide range of emergency medical conditions.
In addition to providing 24/7 emergency care, the new location will offer treatment for a wide range of emergency medical conditions.
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the population of northwest Reno continuing to go up, the need for emergency medical care in the area is on the rise as well.

ER at McCarran NW is an extension of Northern Nevada Medical Center.

It’s our areas newest location for emergency medical care that is located next to Staples and Planet Fitness near the McCarran/Mae Anne intersection.

“Our mission is to provide emergency room services to the northwest as Reno is expanding,” said Medical Director Travis Anderson. “We need more facilities where you can be seen in an ER setting.”

In addition to providing 24/7 emergency care, the new location will offer treatment for a wide range of emergency medical conditions.

It is equipped with ten treatment rooms, but isn’t designed for long term care. That is where the importance of coordinating with other hospitals comes into play.

“As far as patient care goes we expect it to be fast and expedited,” Anderson explained.

The new facility will be opening sometime in the next week pending state approval.

