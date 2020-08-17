Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Expect a hazy start to your Monday morning.

Smoke from the Loyalton fire will keep air quality unhealthy to moderate for the time being. Consider limiting outdoor activity.

Thunderstorms continue through the afternoon, starting in the Sierra anywhere from isolated to scattered across Western Nevada.

Heat advisories are also in place, with temperatures warming up to the upper 90′s to triple digits. We’ll see a bit of cool down mid week as thunderstorm chances also decrease.

8 Day Forecast starting Aug 16 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.