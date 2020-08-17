Helping our community year round: How Catholic Charities is helping people statewide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With the pandemic leaving many people unemployed, staff at the resource hub inside Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is assisting many families with rent, clothing and more.

Marie Baxter is the CEO of the nonprofit.

”The dynamic has been very different and that’s why people reach out to Catholic Charities not just for food but for energy assistance and basic needs items,” said Baxter.”

While the lobby remains closed due to COVID-19, there are still other ways to reach those in need.

Kelley Menesini is a case manager for rural outreach at the resource center.

”So we would go to Winnemucca or Elko. the rural towns of Nevada and deliver food and items they needed,” explained Menesini. “Like hygiene and things like that.”

Donations make it possible to provide the essential necessities and are needed now more than ever...

”We love the help from the community by bringing us the items and giving it back out for free as they need it,”added Menesini. “Last year before school started, we got items in to give to children who were starting school, we’re hoping to get more and we do have backpacks right now to give out.”

While some services are now provided in the parking lot of Catholic Charities, linking with others virtually also makes it much easier to connect with everyone across northern Nevada.

”We are continuing to be available by telephone and I expect we’ll maintain that blend over time because some people don’t have transportation, but they still need help,” said Baxter. “We definitely have learned a lot with how to serve the community in a larger capacity.”

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is inviting the community to learn more at their ‘Raise the roof to end poverty’ event.

It will be held in a drive-thru and virtual format on August 17, 2020 starting at 6:30 pm. You can also watch the event on their Facebook page.

The goal is to raise more funds to help those in need of services provided by the nonprofit’s resource hub, food pantry and more.

