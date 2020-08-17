Advertisement

Conventions: What they’ll look like and how to watch

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nomination, the speeches, the balloon drop -- they are all staples of the political conventions. But not this year.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the national parties to change plans several times.

The Democrats are holding a four-day convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., but the delegates are staying home.

“You’re going to be able to see lots of different parts of the convention across lots of different platforms,” said David Bergstein from the Democratic National Committee.

Bergstein says the party will make all the convention activities available for the public to watch online.

“We’re going to meet you online, through traditional means, and through the latest cutting edge tactics,” he said.

The Republicans are sending six delegates from each state to Charlotte, N.C. for an in-person nominating event.

“The main speeches and fun, virtual content will be on all our platforms…culminating with the president’s speech,” explained Liz Harrington from the Republican National Committee.

Harrington says they want to get voters engaged.

“I think we can reach even more people than otherwise would have been able to go in person,” she said.

Molly O’Rourke teaches political communication at American University. She says this year’s changes are “on trend.”

“The last several convention cycles, conventions have been getting more scripted, more produced in effort to get the parties to really get stay on message,” O’Rourke explained.

That means fewer spontaneous moments like Al and Tipper Gore’s kiss, Clint Eastwood talking to a chair, and Bernie Sanders supporters holding a sit-in.

If you’re looking for the primetime coverage and analysis, don’t worry, that’s still happening on broadcast television. Check your local listings.

The Democrats have announced their schedule, list of speakers, and how you can watch. Click the links below to find out more. When the Republicans make their information available, we will list it here.

Democratic National Convention
How to watch the DNC
The Democratic National Convention takes place from August 17-20, 2020.
DNC schedule and speakers
The Democratic National Convention takes place from August 17-20, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:15 AM PDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

Nevada asks judge to dismiss Trump, GOP vote-by-mail lawsuit

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM PDT
|
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske asked a judge Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that challenges a new state law sending ballots to all active voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Angie Taylor to speak before the National Democratic Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM PDT

Politics

Angie Taylor to speak at National Democratic Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County School Board Member and breast cancer survivor Angie Taylor to deliver speech at National Democratic Convention

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:59 AM PDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:07 PM PDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Elections official refutes claim that Nevadans can vote twice

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM PDT
The secretary of state’s office says there are safeguards in place to track whether a voter already cast a ballot.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM PDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

News

Trump campaign files lawsuit to block Nevada’s mail-in voting law

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:27 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
The move comes as protesters rallied against the bill Tuesday night

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:54 PM PDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Politics

President Trump calls for legal action to stop Nevada voting change

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM PDT
|
By Staff
“This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation!”