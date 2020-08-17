Advertisement

Changes at Carson City schools

Carson City school buses in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015.
Carson City school buses in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015.(Cathleen Allison | Cathleen Allison)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is sharing important information with students and families ahead of the first day of school on August 24, 2020.

The district said families can expect many changes with schedules, lockers, and campus parking among other things due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LOCKERS

Lockers will not be offered for the 2020-2021 school year unless there is a medical or specific educational need (schools ask students and parents to contact school counselors for these needs). The reasoning for no lockers is because students will not have access to their school locker three days each week (sometimes with several days in between). Also, if the district is forced to close schools for pandemic reasons and they end up having to go full-remote education, school officials do not want to have students’ educational materials stuck in a locker they are unable to access.

At Carson High School, if students were unable to clean out lockers last spring because of the abrupt school closure, they will need to complete that task by Friday, Aug. 28. Any items left in the lockers after that point will be donated or disposed.

SENIOR PROJECTS

Due to COVID 19, senior projects have been cancelled for the 2020-2021 school year at Carson High School. Senior English teachers will have portions of the project that will remain as part of their classroom curriculum.

For more information regarding these changes or other aspects in returning to school, please visit the Carson City School District website at CarsonCitySchools.com, or contact an individual school site directly.

HYBRID SCHEDULE

Students will have a digital homeroom class every Monday where they will check-in, participate in a lesson and have the opportunity to work with their classroom teachers digitally as needed.

(At Carson High School, the check-in period will be from 7:45-9:15 a.m. After 9:15 students are expected to begin their school week. It is recommended high school students check all of their google classrooms for weekly assignments and lessons).

Students will then attend school in-person either Tuesday/Thursday or Wednesday/Friday. Students are expected to check into their classes digitally (via google classroom) on the opposing remote learning days as if they were in class. Teachers are taking roll the first 10 minutes of each class. And remote attendance does count.

  • Cohort 1: Tuesday/Thursday in person, Wednesday/Friday asynchronous (remote) learning
  • Cohort 2: Wednesday/Friday in person, Tuesday/Thursday asynchronous (remote) learning

All students should, by now, have been assigned their specific Cohort. If any parent or guardian did not receive this notification via personal phone call, robo call, email or letter home; they are encouraged to contact their child(ren)‘s school directly.

REMOTE LEARNING SCHEDULE

For Grades 6-12: students who do not attend school in person will be enrolled in a software platform that provides online instruction. Their progress will be monitored by licensed staff, but course content will be delivered online through the software. In addition to online readings and practice exercises, instruction and assignments may include other activities such as video tutorials and projects. All courses necessary to fulfill Standards of Learning and graduation requirements are guaranteed for students.

For grades K-5: Students will receive both synchronistic instruction (class meetings, small group, and one-on-one) and asynchronistic instruction (pre-recorded lessons that focus on essential standards in each core subject area of reading, writing and math). Students will be engaged in synchronous learning, approximately 2.5 – 3.5 hours of screen-time per day, and approximately 2-3 hours of asynchronous teacher assigned activities (i.e. individual reading, math practice, etc.) per day.

INFINITE CAMPUS UPDATES

Parents and guardians who have not already done so, will still need to complete their annual online registration updates in Infinite Campus for each of their students.

STUDENT PARKING AT CARSON HIGH SCHOOL

Students at Carson High School will still park in the North parking lots. No individual parking spots will be sold this year. Rather A Lot (northwest) or B Lot (northeast) parking assignments will be offered. Parking will also be reduced to $10 this year.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Loyalton Fire grows to 36,295 acres, 5% contained

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Loyalton Fire has grown to 36,295 acres and is 5% contained.

Safety

Missing, endangered woman found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Carol Helsing-Cokely was found after a citizen saw her and called police.

Crime

Woman identified in Grant Dr. murder; suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office took Jesus Padilla into custody on suspicion of homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

News

UPDATE: More than $750k raised for Hinnant family

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Latest News

KOLO

Thule recalls Sleek strollers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Thule Group is recalling its Sleek strollers.

News

Washoe County School District cancels first day of classes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The delay in opening is blamed on poor air quality.

News

Assessing the Damage From The Loyalton Fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
A round-up of the Loyalton Fire plus a family loses a workshop and other items from the flames.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 67 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were 67 new cases, giving the county 6,258 overall, and 45 recoveries, giving the county 5,031 overall.

Safety

Pedestrian killed in accident at Wells & Vassar

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department asks people to avoid the area.

Fire

Who had fire tornado on their 2020 disaster bingo card?

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
There may have been as many as five firenados.