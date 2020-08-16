Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thunderstorms should develop over the Sierra then push off into Western NV with light afternoon breezes.

There is a potential for stronger storms in the late night and morning starting Sunday night.

Lots of daytime heating, with soaring temperatures in the upper 90′s pushing into 100′s.

The take away is to have a backup plan if outdoors, stay hydrated and cool as well.

8 Day Forecast starting Aug 15 (KOLO)

