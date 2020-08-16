Reno police ask for help finding missing, endangered woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the community’s help finding Carol Helsing-Cokely, 70, whom it considers missing and endangered.

Helsing-Cokely was last seen at her retirement home at 1555 Beech St. just east of the University of Nevada, Reno on Aug. 14 at around 8 p.m.

She has no family in the Reno area but is known to frequent the homeless community. In the past she has left the retirement home but returns within an hour.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2121.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.