Pedestrian killed in accident at Wells & Vassar

The scene of a pedestrian fatality at Wells Avenue and Vassar Street.
The scene of a pedestrian fatality at Wells Avenue and Vassar Street.(Stanton Tang/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle, the Reno Police Department said.

Both directions of Wells Avenue and Vassar Street are closed after vehicle-pedestrian collision.

The Reno Police Department asks people to avoid the area. The Major Accident Investigation Team has been called in.

The incident was reported at about 2:03 p.m.

