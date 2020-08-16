Advertisement

One person shot in student housing in northeast Reno

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was injured early Sunday in a shooting at University of Nevada, Reno student housing in northeast Reno.

The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening, Reno police said.

The shooting happened at the YOUnion Apartments in the 2700 block of Enterprise Road. Police said there was a birthday party and then a fight broke out. One person was shot as a result of that fight.

The investigation continues. Police described the scene as chaotic and police are sorting through multiple witness statements.

