One person shot in student housing in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was injured early Sunday in a shooting at University of Nevada, Reno student housing in northeast Reno.

The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening, Reno police said.

The shooting happened at the YOUnion Apartments in the 2700 block of Enterprise Road. Police said there was a birthday party and then a fight broke out. One person was shot as a result of that fight.

The investigation continues. Police described the scene as chaotic and police are sorting through multiple witness statements.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.