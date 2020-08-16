Advertisement

Man shot Saturday in Spanish Springs

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department reported a shooting Saturday evening at the south end of Spanish Springs.

It happened about 7:01 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wingfield Hills Road.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released late Saturday.

The investigation conti9nues. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com .

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Loyalton Fire update: US 395 reopened, California 70 closed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Loyalton Fire is estimated to be 20,000 acres,

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 15.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 45 recoveries

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Forty-five percent of all intensive care unit beds are occupied and 12 percent of all ventilators are in use.

News

Tornado warning for Lassen County from Loyalton Fire

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Latest News

Fire

Sun Valley brush fire held to half an acre

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews knocked down the fire before it reached any structures.

Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack lays off more than 20 from athletics department

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The action comes after the Mountain West Board of Directors earlier this week decided to postpone fall sports until spring.

Environment

Man acting as head of BLM has nomination withdrawn

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
William Perry Pendley will remain as a deputy director in the BLM.

State

940 employees to be laid off at McCarran Airport in Vegas

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Most of the layoffs are for those working as fast food clerks, restaurant hosts, baristas, bartenders and servers.

Fire

Poodle Fire grows to 12,100 acres north of Pyramid Lake

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The fire is burning in the Granite Mountain Range about 20 miles northwest of Gerlach.

News

Teachers Can't Take Sides Politically in School

Updated: 23 hours ago