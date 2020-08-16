Man shot Saturday in Spanish Springs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department reported a shooting Saturday evening at the south end of Spanish Springs.

It happened about 7:01 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wingfield Hills Road.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released late Saturday.

The investigation conti9nues. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com .

