Helping our community year round: how Catholic Charities is providing hot meals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Feeding our community, battling food insecurity goes beyond the pandemic and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada remains vigilant in serving that need.

Marie Baxter is the CEO of the nonprofit.

Catholic Charities volunteers (KOLO)

“It’s been six months since this started and there’s no end in sight,” explained Baxter. “So, we’re seeing a lot more families and a lot more individuals who need help who have never needed help in their lives.”

The St. Vincent’s dining room remains closed for now due to COVID-19, but it hasn’t stopped staff dishing hot meals to over 300 people a day.

”The grab and go meals have really worked for us,” added Baxter. “We wish we could still break bread in the dining room but we know we’re feeding people and we’ll continue doing that until we know its safe to feed our dining room.”

Kim Vandenhazel is the executive chef, coming in at 5:30 every morning to start the prep work.

”I’ve been in the culinary field probably 40 years so I have a lot of cooking experience and can look at something and create this so it’s actually pretty fun.”

As we move towards the fall and winter months, the kitchen staff is already working ahead to keep up with the demand during this pandemic.”

“I’m looking forward to the future,” added Vandehazel. “There’s some changes coming down the road here and we’ll actually transporting a lot of food. Not just serving here but we’ll be handling other types of locations like right now with the women’s shelter. We provide to go meals for them and someone picks it up.”

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is inviting the community to learn more at their ‘Raise the roof to end poverty’ event.

It will be held in a drive-thru format on August 17, 2020.

