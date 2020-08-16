Advertisement

Helping our community year round: how Catholic Charities is providing hot meals

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Feeding our community, battling food insecurity goes beyond the pandemic and Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada remains vigilant in serving that need.

Marie Baxter is the CEO of the nonprofit.

Catholic Charities volunteers
Catholic Charities volunteers(KOLO)

“It’s been six months since this started and there’s no end in sight,” explained Baxter. “So, we’re seeing a lot more families and a lot more individuals who need help who have never needed help in their lives.”

The St. Vincent’s dining room remains closed for now due to COVID-19, but it hasn’t stopped staff dishing hot meals to over 300 people a day.

”The grab and go meals have really worked for us,” added Baxter. “We wish we could still break bread in the dining room but we know we’re feeding people and we’ll continue doing that until we know its safe to feed our dining room.”

Kim Vandenhazel is the executive chef, coming in at 5:30 every morning to start the prep work.

”I’ve been in the culinary field probably 40 years so I have a lot of cooking experience and can look at something and create this so it’s actually pretty fun.”

As we move towards the fall and winter months, the kitchen staff is already working ahead to keep up with the demand during this pandemic.”

“I’m looking forward to the future,” added Vandehazel. “There’s some changes coming down the road here and we’ll actually transporting a lot of food. Not just serving here but we’ll be handling other types of locations like right now with the women’s shelter. We provide to go meals for them and someone picks it up.”

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is inviting the community to learn more at their ‘Raise the roof to end poverty’ event.

It will be held in a drive-thru format on August 17, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Updated: 18 hours ago
Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

News

M&M's Southern Cafe stressing inclusion during racial unrest

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:24 AM PDT
M&M's Southern Cafe stressing inclusion during racial unrest

News

GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM PDT
GLCCNV expanding to Northern Nevada

News

Bank Saloon in Carson City on track to open during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
The building, bought by the Nevada Builders Alliance in 2017, is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Dress for Success hosting Kentucky Derby in the West online fundraiser

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:25 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The online fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 5.

News

Reno City Council bans dog and cat sales

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:50 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno City Council has passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sales of dogs and cats within the city.

News

UNR looking to build skybridge connecting to campus, needs Reno City Council approval

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A proposed skybridge could soon be connecting a future parking garage at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) to the campus.

News

Teachers protest in-person learning at WCSD Board meeting

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:31 AM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
Peaceful protestors were outside Spanish Springs High School where the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees held its first in-person meeting in months.

KOLO Cares

Protect Our Winters imploring people to vote in November

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:11 AM PDT
|
By Josh Little
Protect Our Winters is a non-profit, created to mobilize people and slow down climate change.

KOLO Cares

Crews taking down Space Whale from City Plaza

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
The city said the de-installation process is expected to finish on or around Friday, August 28.