Wolf Pack lays off more than 20 from athletics department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack has laid off more than 20 non-coaching staff members throughout the athletic department as it deals with a deficit of more than $10 million.

The action comes after the Mountain West Board of Directors earlier this week decided to postpone fall sports until spring.

The athletic department has also restricted other spending.

“This is one of the toughest days in Wolf Pack athletics history,” Athletics Director Doug Knuth said in a statement. “Our department has operated with one of the leanest budgets in the country and we’ve been able to achieve success, in part, because of the passion and devotion of our staff.”

