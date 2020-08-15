Advertisement

Tornado warning for Lassen County from Loyalton Fire

Aug. 15, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno has issued a tornado warning for Lassen County.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

The tornado potential is in southeastern Lassen County.

The pyrocumulonimbus clouds from the Loyalton Wildfire could produce a fire-induced tornado and outflow winds faster than 60 mph were located south of Chilcoot, and it is nearly stationary, the weather service said.

