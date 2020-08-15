Tornado warning for Lassen County from Loyalton Fire
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno has issued a tornado warning for Lassen County.
The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.
The tornado potential is in southeastern Lassen County.
The pyrocumulonimbus clouds from the Loyalton Wildfire could produce a fire-induced tornado and outflow winds faster than 60 mph were located south of Chilcoot, and it is nearly stationary, the weather service said.
