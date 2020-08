RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A late-morning brush fire on Stella Drive in Sun Valley was held to half of an acre, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

Crews knocked down the fire before it reached any structures.

It was caused by metal cutting, TMFR reported. The agency reminded people to avoid activities that create sparks and start fires.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.