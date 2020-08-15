South Lake Tahoe road rage escalates into stabbing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for a suspect after a Friday night road rage led to a stabbing and put a man in the hospital.

Police responded to a road rage incident Friday about 9 p.m. and as they arrived at the scene at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Tallac Avenue the two involved in the road rage incident fought and one of them was stabbed, police said.

The suspect fled. The victim is in stable condition at Renown Regional Medical Center.

The search for the suspect continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 530-542-6100.

