Reno police issue 64 citations in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety operation Friday and issued 64 citations and gave 23 warnings.

The RPD Traffic Division used nine officers and one sergeant and focused in areas that had the highest concentration of pedestrian-related traffic incidents. They targetted drivers and pedestrians.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that helped pay for the operation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.