Advertisement

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:56 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Anyone ignoring the order could face arrest or crowd control methods such as tear gas, police said. Police have been targeted with “paint bombs and other projectiles,” according to authorities.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Wednesday night and early Thursday morning authorities say protesters set a fire and exploded commercial grade fireworks outside the downtown federal courthouse. Several officers were injured and two people were arrested.

The protests in Portland last month outside the federal courthouse saw demonstrators clashing nightly with federal agents dispatched to the city to protect the facility.

The demonstrations dwindled after a drawdown of the agents, who were replaced by Oregon state troopers. But protests turned violent over the last week, mostly near a police union headquarters building miles from the federal courthouse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Fire

Loyalton Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire near Loyalton, Calif., on Tahoe National Forest land.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Latest News

News

A Railroad Car Celebrates Women's Suffrage

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Safety

Reno police issue 64 citations in pedestrian safety operation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
They targetted drivers and pedestrians.

News

Nail holes on a railroad car, witnesses to history

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
100 years ago, to the dismay of the railroad, celebrating suffragists nailed a banner to the side of a V&T car. Today those nail holes are tangible links to a watershed moment in Nevada history,

Entertainment

Century Summit Sierra movie theatre reopens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The company said there will be protocols in place including the implementation of enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff