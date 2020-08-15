Nevada inmates at prison in Arizona test positive for virus

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada prison official says 17 inmates from the state being held at a private prison in Arizona have tested positive for a second time for the new coronavirus.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said Friday they were among 69 inmates from Nevada first found to have COVID-19 during testing July 8 at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

Another 52 inmates who initially tested positive retested negative. Nevada has 99 inmates being held at the for-profit prison operated by CoreCivic. The facility located between Phoenix and Tucson houses nearly 2,000 inmates.

