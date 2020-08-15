Advertisement

Nevada inmates at prison in Arizona test positive for virus

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada prison official says 17 inmates from the state being held at a private prison in Arizona have tested positive for a second time for the new coronavirus.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said Friday they were among 69 inmates from Nevada first found to have COVID-19 during testing July 8 at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona.

Another 52 inmates who initially tested positive retested negative. Nevada has 99 inmates being held at the for-profit prison operated by CoreCivic. The facility located between Phoenix and Tucson houses nearly 2,000 inmates.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

