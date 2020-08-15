Advertisement

Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

Two-way Streets Reopen in Midtown .
Two-way Streets Reopen in Midtown .(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:03 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a difference two years makes.

“I will personally invite you to come on back and shop,” says Mike Dunne, owner of Dragonfly Bath and Body on the Virginia Street Project finished product.

Two years of cosmetic work around one of the Biggest Little City’s busiest neighborhoods is in its final stages.

People will notice a difference.

Virginia Street is now repaved, there is new landscaping, there are new lamps to keep the area better lit. ADA compliant sidewalks are also a huge upgrade.

“Now (the sidewalks) are all uniform,” Dunne said. “Midtown is prettier and more functional.”

There are some changes people are not so excited about.

Drivers will notice plenty of One-Way signs. While there are some turn bays, medians divide much of Virginia Street.

Hannah McLaughlin manages Nomad Boutique in the neighborhood’s north end. Her biggest worry is the flow traffic.

“It’s going to be super annoying to have everyone drive around and come back in,” she said of the lack of turn bays.

She did say she was thrilled with the look overall.

“Ultimately, we’re really happy with how everything turned out.”

Patience paid off for business owners in Midtown. Many put up with two years of lost business because of construction. The Coronavirus pandemic also forced some places to close altogether.

Now, there is a sense of relief.

“We’re kind of breathing a little bit deeper,” Dunne said of Midtown’s improvements. “A lot of people decided to quit during this. To be one of the survivors is kind of nice.”

McLaughlin has seen an uptick in business.

“Since we’ve reopened in May we’ve been really really busy. People have been able to come out and support the Midtown area. Our business has been doing really really well.”

The $90 million project wrapped up three months early thanks to COVID. Construction crews were able to work longer without all the usual foot traffic.

The Virginia Street Project is still noticeable north of downtown near the University of Nevada-Reno.

Construction crews are building sidewalks and RAPID Transit stations near the university.

That project is expected to be done this fall.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Loyalton Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
A fire near Loyalton, Calif., on Tahoe National Forest land.

News

A Railroad Car Celebrates Women's Suffrage

Updated: 5 hours ago

Safety

Reno police issue 64 citations in pedestrian safety operation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
They targetted drivers and pedestrians.

News

Nail holes on a railroad car, witnesses to history

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
100 years ago, to the dismay of the railroad, celebrating suffragists nailed a banner to the side of a V&T car. Today those nail holes are tangible links to a watershed moment in Nevada history,

Latest News

Entertainment

Century Summit Sierra movie theatre reopens

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The company said there will be protocols in place including the implementation of enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

Fire

230-acre fire near Loyalton, Calf., sends smoke into Nevada

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The fire is in the Tahoe National Forest.

News

Century Summit Sierra Reopens with Comeback Classics, Theatre Rentals

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 18 new cases, 8 recoveries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 15.