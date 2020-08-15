Midtown businesses excited for finished Virginia Street Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a difference two years makes.

“I will personally invite you to come on back and shop,” says Mike Dunne, owner of Dragonfly Bath and Body on the Virginia Street Project finished product.

Two years of cosmetic work around one of the Biggest Little City’s busiest neighborhoods is in its final stages.

People will notice a difference.

Virginia Street is now repaved, there is new landscaping, there are new lamps to keep the area better lit. ADA compliant sidewalks are also a huge upgrade.

“Now (the sidewalks) are all uniform,” Dunne said. “Midtown is prettier and more functional.”

There are some changes people are not so excited about.

Drivers will notice plenty of One-Way signs. While there are some turn bays, medians divide much of Virginia Street.

Hannah McLaughlin manages Nomad Boutique in the neighborhood’s north end. Her biggest worry is the flow traffic.

“It’s going to be super annoying to have everyone drive around and come back in,” she said of the lack of turn bays.

She did say she was thrilled with the look overall.

“Ultimately, we’re really happy with how everything turned out.”

Patience paid off for business owners in Midtown. Many put up with two years of lost business because of construction. The Coronavirus pandemic also forced some places to close altogether.

Now, there is a sense of relief.

“We’re kind of breathing a little bit deeper,” Dunne said of Midtown’s improvements. “A lot of people decided to quit during this. To be one of the survivors is kind of nice.”

McLaughlin has seen an uptick in business.

“Since we’ve reopened in May we’ve been really really busy. People have been able to come out and support the Midtown area. Our business has been doing really really well.”

The $90 million project wrapped up three months early thanks to COVID. Construction crews were able to work longer without all the usual foot traffic.

The Virginia Street Project is still noticeable north of downtown near the University of Nevada-Reno.

Construction crews are building sidewalks and RAPID Transit stations near the university.

That project is expected to be done this fall.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.