Advertisement

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 45 recoveries

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Forty-five percent of all intensive care unit beds are occupied and 12 percent of all ventilators are in use.

Fire

Evacuations due to the Loyalton Fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
California 70 has been closed at Vinton.

News

Tornado warning for Lassen County from Loyalton Fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

Latest News

Fire

Sun Valley brush fire held to half an acre

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews knocked down the fire before it reached any structures.

Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack lays off more than 20 from athletics department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The action comes after the Mountain West Board of Directors earlier this week decided to postpone fall sports until spring.

Environment

Man acting as head of BLM has nomination withdrawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
William Perry Pendley will remain as a deputy director in the BLM.

State

940 employees to be laid off at McCarran Airport in Vegas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Most of the layoffs are for those working as fast food clerks, restaurant hosts, baristas, bartenders and servers.

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in quarantine after start of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in five states have forced students from classrooms and temporarily closed some schools.

Fire

Poodle Fire grows to 12,100 acres north of Pyramid Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The fire is burning in the Granite Mountain Range about 20 miles northwest of Gerlach.