Man acting as head of BLM has nomination withdrawn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The man who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management nationally for a year without a confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate had gus nomination withdrawn.

The BLM owns roughly two thirds of Nevada land. William Perry Pendley was nominated by President Donald Trump to head up the BLM, which drew criticism from some.

Nevada U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen had been critical of the Pendley nomination and on July 21 joined other members in Congress asking that there be a confirmation hearing for Pendley.

“After fighting against this nomination at every turn, I am pleased that Mr. Pendley’s name has been withdrawn to be the permanent director of the Bureau of Land Management. Mr. Pendley is thoroughly unqualified to be tasked with managing and taking care our nation’s public lands and wildlife,” Rosen said Saturday in a statement. “Now that his nomination has been withdrawn, Mr. Pendley must step down from his role as de facto director of the BLM as soon as possible. I’ll continue to be an advocate for the environment and stand up in the fight to protect our nation’s public lands.”

Pendley had previously supported the sale of public lands and made statements that suggested he doubted climate change science. The Associated Press reported that for decades he championed ranchers and others in standoffs with the federal government over grazing and other uses of public land. He also led the relocation of BLM headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction, Colo.

Ranchers supported Pendley’s nomination.

The American Wild Horse Campaign applauded his exit.

“As acting BLM director, Pendley absurdly called America’s beloved wild horses an existential threat to the public lands, when these iconic animals are not even present on 88 percent of the lands his agency manages,” the AWHC said Saturday in a statement. “Pendley’s brazen scapegoating of wild horses for environmental damage caused by livestock grazing and other commercial industries drew scorn from conservationists and wild horse advocates alike.”

Pendley will remain as a deputy director in the BLM.

