Advertisement

230-acre fire near Loyalton, Calf., sends smoke into Nevada

Loyalton Fire as seen on the Aloert Wildfire Calfire Constantia camera.
Loyalton Fire as seen on the Aloert Wildfire Calfire Constantia camera.(Alert Wildfire/CalFire)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:03 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:55 P.M. UPDATE: The Tahoe National Forest reports the Loyalton Fire has grown to 230 acres.

There are several fire engines on scene and two helicopters are being used in air attacks and large air tankers are on order.

ORIGINAL STORY: A column of smoke coming into the Truckee Meadows is from the fire near Loyalton, Calif., the Tahoe National Forest Service reports.

The latest information is that the Loyalton Fire is larger than 70 acres. It was reported Friday about 4:30 p.m.

Other details about the fire were not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Loyalton Fire
Loyalton Fire(Tahoe National Forest)

Latest News

News

Nail holes on a railroad car, witnesses to history

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
100 years ago, to the dismay of the railroad, celebrating suffragists nailed a banner to the side of a V&T car. Today those nail holes are tangible links to a watershed moment in Nevada history,

Entertainment

Century Summit Sierra movie theatre reopens

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The company said there will be protocols in place including the implementation of enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

News

Century Summit Sierra Reopens with Comeback Classics, Theatre Rentals

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 18 new cases, 8 recoveries

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 15.

State

Nevada inmates at prison in Arizona test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nevada has 99 inmates being held at the for-profit prison operated by CoreCivic.

Traffic

Parking crackdown on Nevada 28 on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Nevada State Park Rangers will all be on hand Saturday August 15 on State Route 28 to crack down on drivers who cannot park within the white lines.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 recoveries, 44 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 124.

Safety

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
Gun groups call it a huge victory, while opponents say the ruling is dangerous.