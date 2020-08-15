230-acre fire near Loyalton, Calf., sends smoke into Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:55 P.M. UPDATE: The Tahoe National Forest reports the Loyalton Fire has grown to 230 acres.

There are several fire engines on scene and two helicopters are being used in air attacks and large air tankers are on order.

ORIGINAL STORY: A column of smoke coming into the Truckee Meadows is from the fire near Loyalton, Calif., the Tahoe National Forest Service reports.

The latest information is that the Loyalton Fire is larger than 70 acres. It was reported Friday about 4:30 p.m.

Other details about the fire were not immediately available.

