Advertisement

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it was sending out emails to homes in neighborhoods where the response rate was less than 50%. The email addresses were culled from contact information from state assistance programs and from commercial lists. The Census Bureau said it expects to send out 20 million emails, a first for a decennial census, as the agency enters the homestretch of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident.

The 2020 census started for most U.S. residents in March, but some operations were interrupted by the pandemic.

The Census Bureau also said it was directing census-takers to call homes that haven't yet responded, using phone numbers from third-party purchased data, as well as sending out a seventh mailing that includes a paper questionnaire.

The extra efforts to reach out to homes that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census comes as up to 500,000 census-takers were sent out this week to knock on the doors of laggard households. As of Friday, 63.6% of households have responded to the 2020 census.

The extra push is coming as the Census Bureau is dealing with a shortened schedule for wrapping up the head count in the middle of a pandemic. The Census Bureau had asked Congress for deadline extensions that would have allowed it to finish the census at the end of October. With the request stalled in Congress, the Census Bureau said it would finish the count at the end of September.

Census-takers this year have to reach 8 million more homes than they did in 2010, and they have only six weeks instead of the 10 weeks they did a decade ago, according to an analysis by the Center for Urban Research at CUNY. Forty-eight senators, including Alaska’s two Republican senators, this week sent a letter to Senate and House leaders urging them to extend the deadlines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nail holes on a railroad car, witnesses to history

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Pearce
100 years ago, to the dismay of the railroad, celebrating suffragists nailed a banner to the side of a V&T car. Today those nail holes are tangible links to a watershed moment in Nevada history,

Entertainment

Century Summit Sierra movie theatre reopens

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The company said there will be protocols in place including the implementation of enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

Fire

230-acre fire near Loyalton, Calf., sends smoke into Nevada

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The fire is in the Tahoe National Forest.

News

Century Summit Sierra Reopens with Comeback Classics, Theatre Rentals

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 18 new cases, 8 recoveries

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 15.

State

Nevada inmates at prison in Arizona test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nevada has 99 inmates being held at the for-profit prison operated by CoreCivic.

Traffic

Parking crackdown on Nevada 28 on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nevada Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Nevada State Park Rangers will all be on hand Saturday August 15 on State Route 28 to crack down on drivers who cannot park within the white lines.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 recoveries, 44 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 124.