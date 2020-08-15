940 employees to be laid off at McCarran Airport in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The food service provider at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas says it will lay off 940 employees.

HMSHost sent a letter to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation about the decision on Tuesday.

The group also said that any workers that were furloughed and not scheduled to return to work by Oct. 15 will also be let go.

Most of the layoffs are for those working as fast food clerks, restaurant hosts, baristas, bartenders and servers. Food and retail outlets at the airport have been severely affected by the pandemic, which has greatly diminished air travel.

