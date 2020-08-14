Advertisement

WCSD plan to keep your child COVID-19 free

WCSD's new practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
WCSD's new practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -  We’re taking a closer look at the steps the Washoe County School District (WCSD) is taking to keep the COVID-19 away from your kids.

"A lot of our efforts have been focused on the acquisition and distribution of PPE's. Things such as face coverings, hand sanitizer, disinfectant cleaners throughout the schools," said WCSD's Chief Facilities Manager, Adam Searcy.

Another major plan to keep your child safe is to alter water fountain use.  

“Restricting their use to only refilling bottles that still entails the students many times will have to push a button. We’re encouraging schools to manage those drinking fountains in a way that students will still be able to get access to the water, but then immediately wash their hands avoiding eliminating any virus that might contract by touching a high touch surface,” Searcy. 

He says custodial staff will clean water fountains and high touch surfaces regularly throughout the school day.

"In some instances lowering the frequency of vacuuming, lawn mowing, things like that to really put the resources where they're most needed," Searcy. 

The one thing every student will see new this year in their classroom. "We're making paper towels and cleaning solution available in the classroom. They remove dirt and oil loads from those desks," Searcy. 

Making the deeper disinfecting by school custodians more effective. It's the first in a one-two punch against the virus."Every custodial crew will be coming through the classroom when the students have left disinfecting all those high touch surfaces with an EPA disinfectant solution that will completely kill all the corona virus in the classroom, coming back in the next day with a clean environment," Searcy.

WCSD leaders are asking parents to prepare their children for three things this school year: wearing a mask, social distancing, and compliance. 

