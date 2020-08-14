The Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project begins Sunday night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beginning this weekend, a major roadway project, years in the making, will get underway south of the Reno/Sparks Spaghetti Bowl.

Starting Sunday, August 16, 2020, two middle lanes of Northbound 580 near the Spaghetti Bowl will be partially closed overnight, so crews can begin the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project. Then later in the month, the partial closure will be semi-permanent.

Between Aug. 16 and December, northbound I-580 lanes will be split as crews replace aging interstate concrete.

Here is the schedule the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released:

Overnight lane reductions 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Aug. 21 : Northbound I-580 lanes reduced between Neil Road and the spaghetti bowl. Intermittent overnight ramp closures will also take place, with marked detours available.

Lane shifts/reductions : 6 a.m. Aug. 21 through December: I-580 northbound lanes will be split and reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl.

Left-hand lanes will be designated for through traffic traveling to U.S. 395 north of the spaghetti bowl.

Right lanes will be for drivers accessing Interstate 80 and local interstate ramps such as Glendale Avenue.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

Periodic single lane reductions will also take place on East Second and Mill streets near I-580 late August through mid-October as above-ground utilities are moved underground in preparation for roadway improvements.

NDOT says crews will remove cracking interstate concrete which is more than 40 years old and replace it with approximately 20 inches of new roadway base and concrete.

Officials add the remaining northbound lanes will be resurfaced in later phases of construction, excluding certain right-hand (slow) lanes which were reconstructed nearly 10 years ago and will not be resurfaced.

The Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls.

NDOT says the first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

The overall Reno-Sparks Spaghetti Bowl project will be built in phases through 2039 as funding is available.

The transportation agency adds approximately 250,000 vehicles per day travel through the spaghetti bowl.

